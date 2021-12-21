Punjab CM reviews progress on uplift schemes in Koh-e-Suleman

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress on development schemes in the Koh-e-Suleman area of DG Khan. SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar, CEO Urban Unit and others attended the meeting while commissioner and DC DG Khan participated through video link.

The CM directed to finalise the master plans of THQ hospital and tehsil complex without delay, adding that land should also be earmarked for judges and lawyers' chambers. Similarly, the soil and water quality testing should be completed without delay, he added. Alongside, expansion in the scope of Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority should be studied and the public welfare schemes under district development package be completed within the timeframe in DG Khan, he added and termed district development package a historic step to ensure holistic development and inclusive growth in the province.

The CM explained that Sorra Dam would benefit the people of the area by providing water for irrigation purposes to boost agriculture. This project has been designed to meet the needs of the locals, he stated. Regrettably, no past government ever thought of storing hill-torrents' waters and resources were wasted by starting exhibitory projects while ignoring the people’s real needs. The past rulers compounded the people’s difficulties instead of healing their wounds, he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the CM said the people need development and prosperity, instead of anarchy. However, the opposition has disappointed the people on every national issue, he maintained. In fact, the opposition has wasted its energies on lip-service, he said and emphasised that there was no room for the politics of anarchy.

Those engaged in politics of chaos should realise facts as the people were fully aware of their dual nature, he said. The CM advised the opposition to understand that people cannot be served with empty statements. One has to stand with the masses to serve the people, he emphasised. The PTI leadership is standing with the people firmly and it would continue to stand with the masses in future as well, concluded the CM.

GRIEVED: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of five persons of a family in a road accident near Multan.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and sought a report from RPO Multan. Legal action be initiated against the negligent driver and injured be provided best medical care, he added.