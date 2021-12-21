Alliance with PML-Q stronger than ever: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister’s House on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest, political situation and new local government system.

The chief minister and Punjab Assembly Speaker also held consultations regarding joint participation in the local government elections. Usman Buzdar sought the well-being of PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Usman Buzdar said that under the new local government system, powers would be transferred to the lower level in a real sense. He said, “PML-Q is our ally party and our alliance is stronger than ever, we will continue to work together to provide relief to the people of the province regardless of any criticism, we have the best working relationship with Pakistan Muslim League-Q and will accelerate this journey of public service.”

Pervaiz Elahi said that they were advancing the alliance with sincerity and would remain allies of the government, talks and consultations would continue in the future to bring forward joint candidates in the LG elections. On the occasion, Pervaiz Elahi also gave Usman Buzdar a frame of Quranic verse and Hadith regarding Khatam-e-Nabuwwat. The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to the CM Amir Jaan, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and the officers concerned.