Shaheen to lead Qalandars in PSL VII

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars have named star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as their captain for the seventh season of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Qalandars CEO Atif Rana revealed this at a media briefing here on Monday. Shaheen has replaced Sohail Akhtar, who led the side in the last two editions. Akhtar-led Qalandars played the final of PSL-V.

Shaheen made his PSL debut with Lahore Qalandars in 2018 and since then he has been an integral part of the team. He is the leading wicket taker for Qalandars in HBL-PSL with a tally of 50 wickets in 37 games.

Shaheen ended the year 2021 as the most successful bowler in international cricket with 78 wickets across all formats. Commenting on Afridi’s appointment as captain, Aqib Javed, Director Cricket Operations and Head Coach of Qalandars, said: “We are very happy to appoint him as captain of Lahore Qalandars and looking forward to see his wonders both with ball and his leadership skills. He has been with us since 2018 and this is the right time to provide him the opportunity to lead the Lahore Qalandars’ young outfit.”

Shaheen was equally excited on his appointment. The pace sensation said that Qalandars will continue to play exciting cricket. “We have a very balanced side with all the bases covered. We will try our best to bring the trophy home for Lahore Qalandars’ fans,” he said.