Expansion of NTDC infrastructure: Work on Faisalabad West, Lalian grid stations in full swing

LAHORE: In order to meet the growing demand of electricity across the country, the National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) is expanding its infrastructure by constructing transmission lines and grid stations.
In this regard, around 80 percent construction work of the 500 kV Faisalabad West grid station has been completed. The grid station is being constructed with the cost of Rs9379 million, spreading over 90 acres of land.
Two transformers of 750 MVA and 3 transformers of 250 MVA will be installed at the grid station.
Construction work on 40 km associated 220 kV transmission line is also underway.
It is pertinent to mention that two 500 kV transmission lines for the grid station have already been completed and energized.
In contrast, as much as 60 percent work of 220 kV Lalian grid station near Chiniot has been completed. The construction cost of the grid station is Rs 360.77 million.
Managing director, NTDC has directed to complete 220 kV Lalian grid station before coming summers.
The projects will strengthen transmission network of both NTDC and FESCO and will help address the issues of overloading, low voltage and forced load shedding in FESCO region.
The completion of the project will cater the electricity requirements of domestic, industrial, commercial and agri consumers of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).
