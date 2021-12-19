PTI has failed to deliver: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said his party’s politics is aimed at changing the corrupt capitalist system to make Pakistan fortress of Islam.

It is highly unfortunate that the country created for practicing Islam had been run under the exactly opposite system of capitalist, he said addressing the “Youth Gathering” on Saturday under the aegis of al-Khidmat Pakistan- the JI charity organisation-to motivate and train the young people for welfare work.

Siraj said the PTI slogans of change and transform Pakistan proved a pack of lies. He said the prime minister deceived the youth with the promises to create jobs for them and end their problems. He said instead of providing jobs, the PTI deprived millions of their livelihood due to ill-deceived policies. The PTI, he said, was the continuation of the PML-N and the PPP and failed to deliver. He said there was a clear difference in the politics between the JI and other political parties. He said status quo and prevailing system made deep roots in society in seven decades. The country’s economy, education, courts and banks were being run on western lines. The JI, he said, was fighting to change the system in peaceful democratic manner.

“Those who support the wrongdoers should not expect to stand in the ranks of God's chosen servants on the day of resurrection,” he said, appealing the people to reject the status quo parties and tested faces to transform Pakistan into Islamic welfare state. He said the former rulers were equally responsible for the destruction of various sectors of the country. He said that the solution to all the problems lies in the implementation of Nizam-e-Mustafa. He said he believed when Allah's system comes, then progress and prosperity will come in the country.