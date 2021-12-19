Saad, Fawad give Sindh early advantage

KARACHI: Saad Khan and skipper Fawad Alam shared a century partnership to give early advantage to Sindh against Southern Punjab on the first day of their final round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-2022 here at the NBP Sports Complex on Saturday.

Saad struck 88 while Fawad made 75 not out as Sindh reached 275-5 in their first inings at stumps.

Saad, who has been very consistent in the season, smashed ten fours in his mature 169-ball knock. Fawad also played a solid innings, managing a few exquisite strokes which were a treat to watch. Fawad, who is a regular part of Pakistan’s Test side, clobbered six fours in his unfinished 153-ball knock. A lot depends on him on the second day to put Sindh in a strong position as there is no time for any mistake at this stage as top three outfits, including Sindh, are fighting for the final spot. At the other end with Fawad was Sarfraz Ahmed on 12.

Earlier, Khurram Manzoor hit 29 off 83 balls, smacking two fours while left-handed batsman Saud Shakeel also chipped in with 29 off 98 deliveries, striking five fours.

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman was the pick of the bowlers with 3-98 in 30 overs. Mohamamd Ilyas and Salman Ali Agha got one wicket each.

At the SBP Sports Complex, left-handed Test-discard Shan Masood with his excellent effort of 190 guided Balochistan to 305 all out in their first innings against leaders Northern. At one stage Balochistan were gasping at 49-5. However, Shan was superbly assisted by Kashif Bhatti (68) as the duo put on 140 runs for the sixth wicket to prevent Balochistan from utter humiliation. It was Mohammad Musa who broke the stand when he removed Kashif, held excellently by substitute Aamir who took a diving catch at cover. Kashif smashed ten fours and one six in his 78-ball knock.

Shan kept batting fluently at the other end with skipper Yasir Shah (15) assisting him with a patient knock. Shan smacked 23 fours and five sixes in his commanding 172-ball feat.

Pacemen Kashif Ali (4-49) and Athar Mahmood (4-100) once again showed that they have the capability to unsettle any side.

Northern, in response, were 28 without loss in 11 overs when bails were drawn. Mohammad Huraira was batting on 22 and with him at the other end was Sarmad Bhatti on three.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Fakhar Zaman (76) and Ashfaq Ahmed (71) shared 135 for the opening stand as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached 305-7 in their first innings against Central Punjab. Fakhar smashed 13 fours in his 128-ball knock while Ashfaq clobbered 12 fours in his 120-ball feat. However after the opening stand was broken KP kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Iftikhar Ahmed made 53 off 77 balls, hammering six fours and two sixes. Adil Amin made 26. Test cricketer Sajid Khan (48*) and Rehan Afridi (24*) added 67 for the eighth wicket unbroken stand.

Sajid, hero of Pakistan’s last Test against Bangladesh recently, smashed five fours and three sixes from 50 balls while Rehan hit three fours from 31 deliveries.

Fast bowler Mohammad Ali got 3-57 while Faheem Ashraf claimed 2-55.