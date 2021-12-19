Yip, Yow to have a go at Asian title

ISLAMABAD: The lone local hope faded away as the only survivor Nasir Iqbal surrendered his semi-final due to multiple injuries against the super-fit Yip Tsz Fung of Hong Kong in the Asian Squash Championship at the Mushaf Complex Saturday.

Yip will now face top seed and title favourite Ng Eain Yow (Malaysia) in the men’s final Sunday.

In what turned out to be a one-sided affair, Yip was seen moving around the court in a dominating way to unsettle the Pakistani on his way to an 11-6, 11-4 and 3-1 (retd-hurt) win inside half an hour.

Nasir, who entered the Championship having groin problems, could not match the tempo set up by Yip. In the process, he aggravated his injury and pulled out in the third game. Though he tried to match the nimble-footed Yip in the first game, Nasir was seen struggling with his groin and hamstring injuries.

“Coming into the Championship I had a groin problem. After the yesterday match, I also felt a hamstring problem. Though I tried hard to stay focused, it was asking too much,” Nasir said.

The Pakistani will now head for the Houston Open where he has been awarded a wild card in the main draw. “I just have ten days to recover and get back into top shape for the Houston Open. I want to make opportunities count,” he said.

Earlier, Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow took just 30 minutes to get the better of Lau Tsz Kwan (Hong Kong) 11-4, 11-4, 11-9.

Eain Yow looked dominant in the first two games before Tsz Kwan came hard to take the third game to full distance.

The women’s final on Sunday will see Tong Tsz Wing (Hong Kong) playing against Malaysia’s Rachel Mae Arnold.

Tong Tsz Wing took 33 minutes to beat Liu Tsz Ling, also from Hong Kong, 12-10, 4-11, 11-4, 11-6.

Rachel Mae Arnold also won in four games against Ho Tze Lok (Hong Kong) 11-4, 11-9, 5-11, 11-7. The match lasted for 44 minutes.