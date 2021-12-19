Past mistakes

It is not the first time that Pakistan is facing high inflation and food scarcity. However, what is disappointing is that we don’t seem to learn anything from our past experiences. Getting the country out of such difficult times is a collective responsibility, which nobody seems to understand. Political leaders of the country are busy maligning each other. They do everything but sit together to agree on some core policies that would help strengthen the economy. Government officials don’t want to work hard and only seem interested in personal gains. The unending appetite of the elite for luxurious imported goods is practically drowning the country in loans. Ordinary people too are at fault. They are unwilling to put in hard work, pay taxes, follow rules, but expect the country to prosper.

To strengthen our economy, we must all work together. Self-righteousness and unwillingness to introspect have created an environment where people want others to change without making any change to themselves. We must realise that we should look to ourselves before pointing fingers at others.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad