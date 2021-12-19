 
close
Sunday December 19, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Too late

December 19, 2021

This refers to the news report ‘Pakistan can play role in reducing China-US tensions: PM Imran Khan’ (December 9).The relationship between the two is so tense that even the UK and Australia have decided not to send diplomats to the upcoming Olympics in China.

The differences between the China and the US revolve around serious geopolitical issues and Imran Khan’s suggestion may not carry any weight.

Comments