Saturday December 18, 2021
Taliban appeal again for UN seat after Afghan envoy quits

By AFP
December 18, 2021

KABUL: The Taliban made a fresh appeal on Friday for Afghanistan’s seat at the UN’ Organisation after the ambassador of the former US-backed government left his post. The UN seat and some other embassies abroad are at the centre of a tug-of-war between the exiled diplomats of the previous government and Afghanistan’s new Islamist rulers.

