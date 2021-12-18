Taliban appeal again for UN seat after Afghan envoy quits

KABUL: The Taliban made a fresh appeal on Friday for Afghanistan’s seat at the UN’ Organisation after the ambassador of the former US-backed government left his post. The UN seat and some other embassies abroad are at the centre of a tug-of-war between the exiled diplomats of the previous government and Afghanistan’s new Islamist rulers.
