Saturday December 18, 2021
National

Three children injured in house fire

December 18, 2021

LAHORE: Three minor children received burns when a fire erupted in their house due to gas leakage near Kamahan interchange on Friday. The firefighters extinguished the fire. Two injured persons identified as Daniyal, 5, Nauman, 4, and Adnan, 2, were shifted to hospital.

