School winter holidays from 23rd

File photo

LAHORE: School Education Department (SED) Punjab has decided winter vacations for public and private schools across the province starting from December 23.

The formal announcement in this regard was made by Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas on social media. As per the details, all public and private schools will observe winter vacations from December 23rd, 2021 to January 6th, 2022 in Punjab.



No announcement about winter vacation for public and private colleges and universities has been made so far by the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab. However, sources in the department said that winter vacation at higher education institutes are likely to start from December 26, 2021.