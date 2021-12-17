Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood Thursday said that the winter vacations date for schools will be announced in a couple of days.

The federal minister was speaking to the media at the launching ceremony of the Digital Equivalence Certificate Verification Service developed by the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) to ensure transparency and ease of business.

Shafqat Mehmood said that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) delayed the winter break due to the ongoing vaccination campaign in educational institutions.

Read more about inconclusive NCOC meeting

“We suggested winter vacations in the last week of December and in January. If the Ministry of Health and the NCOC want to keep most of the educational institutions open, their decision will be honoured,” the minister said after an NCOC meeting remained inconclusive over the duration and the dates of holidays.

The education ministry had earlier recommended December 25 as the date to begin winter vacations but the apex COVID-19 body did not agree to it.

Shafqat Mehmood, after the meeting on Tuesday, had tweeted that the agreed proposal was that winter holidays should be from Dec 25 to Jan 4 and further notifications will be made by the concerned governments.

However, the NCOC’s Wednesday meeting recommended the vacation be postponed till the second or third week of January so that vaccination campaigns in educational institutions could be completed.

There was no statement from the NCOC nor did the education ministry make an announcement in this regard, leaving students in the lurch.

The Sindh government, however, has already announced winter vacations in all educational institutions from Dec 20 to Jan 01.