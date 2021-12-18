India beat Pakistan 3-1 in Asian Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD: Harman Pareet Singh struck a brace, banging the board twice on the first two penalty corners as India beat Pakistan 3-1 in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match Friday in Dhaka.

Starting clear favourites as being the world’s No 3 ranked team, India dominated the first two quarters before Pakistan stormed back to make proceedings more interesting in the last quarter.

India was leading 2-0 in the third quarter as Pakistan struggled to find ways to create opportunities.

Pakistan’s Junaid Manzoor reduced the margin in the third quarter, with a neat deflection off Rana Wahid’s cross.

Indian again went two goals clear as Akash Deep Singh netted Indian’s third with Lakhara piercing through Pakistan defence, offering an open goal-scoring opportunity to his forward.

Pakistan went all out to reduce the margin, earning numerous opportunities in the process in the fourth quarter. Lack of international exposure turned out to be a big hurdle for Pakistan forward as they spoiled chances coming their way. Pakistan also made a mess of two penalty corners while India converted two of three. Harman Pareet who was later named player of the match dodged Mazhar Abbas to the left on the first two penalty corners India received to give his team an early lead.

Pakistan will next play Korea on Saturday. Korea held India to a 2-2 draw in their opening match. On Friday Korea edged out hosts Bangladesh 3-2 to take full points.