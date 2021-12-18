SECP warns against fake schemes

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday issued a public warning advising people not to invest in any fraudulent investment schemes.

SECP issued a list of companies which, through their online platforms/websites, were involved in illegal schemes regarding fractionalization of real estate assets and were found selling those fractions to public at large.

The companies include Xstate Technologies (Private) Limited, Beacon Marketing (Private) Limited, International Hospitality Investment Group (Private) Limited, Dao Proptech (Private) Limited, and Neo Cassa (Private) Limited.

“While SECP has initiated legal action/adopted legal course against these entities for carrying unauthorized/illegal business activities, it is deemed appropriate to alert the public against possible misuse of registration status of the companies to mislead them,” stated the commission.

“The general public, in their best interest, is advised to refrain from investing their hard-earned money into any unauthorized schemes,” it added.