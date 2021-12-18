KP notifies schedule for winter vacations

PESHAWAR: Provincial government has announced a schedule for winter
vacations, which would start from December 24 in hilly areas and January 3 in the plain areas of the province.
A formal notification to this effect was issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department on Friday.
The notification stated: “In pursuance of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decision, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has notified winter vacations for all the public and private educational institutions in the province.”
It said that in plain areas, the vacations would start from January 3, 2022 and end on January 12.
In the hilly/snowy areas, the vacations would commence from December 24 and end on February 28.
