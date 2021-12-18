BOR to revamp revenue system at village level

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar presided over a meeting of the full board of BOR here Friday.

The meeting approved filing of appeals and revisions in Board of Revenue at commissioner’s office and this process would be started immediately. It was also decided that low denomination stamps would be shifted to e-stamping and printing on white paper would also be launched across the province from January 3, 2022. The pilot project has already been running in Lahore Division. The meeting also decided to revamp the revenue system at village level by deletion of redundant data and addition of data according to modern day requirement from the next month. The meeting was told that 4,000 new rural revenue centres would start functioning by December 31, this year.

land reclaimed: Board of Revenue has retrieved 31 acres 4 kanal state land valuing more than Rs30 million in Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura, Khanewal and District Okara in the last 48 hours in its campaign against land grabbers and encroachers. In a statement, issued here, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar has said that seven kanal state land in Khanewal valuing Rs2.80 million, one acre, six kanal state land valuing Rs5 million in Sheikhupura, one acre and three kanal 10 marla valuing Rs15.3 million while 21 acre two kanal 13 marla worth Rs11.6 million had also been retrieved from Rahim Yar Khan.