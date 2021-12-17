Sherpao blasts govt over galloping inflation

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was unwilling to hold the local government elections as its leaders could not afford to face the people in the aftermath of the skyrocketing inflation.

He made these remarks while addressing a public gathering at Katozai area in Shabqadar tehsil of Charsadda. The QWP leader sought support of the people for his party’s candidate for Shabaqar tehsil chairman’s slot, Shahid Khan Katozai.

QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao and the district office-bearers of the party were also present on this occasion.

Criticising the government for failing to control inflation, Aftab Sherpao said that the rulers were now giving lame excuses for the soaring price-hike in the country.

This government did not have the ability to deliver and provide relief to the people in the face of backbreaking inflation, he added.

Aftab Sherpao said the people were running from pillar to post to arrange a two-time meal for their children. “The people are unable to keep the body and soul together in view of the burgeoning inflation,” he said, adding the rulers were least bothered to work for the wellbeing of the poor, who have been exposed to untold woes. He said that the incompetence of the incumbent government could be gauged from the fact that natural gas was not available even to the domestic consumers to cook food.

The QWP leader ridiculed the ministers, who had claimed that gas would be provided to the domestic consumers thrice a day, but this pledge could not be honoured.

He urged the people to vote for the candidates of his party in the upcoming local government election to teach a lesson to the rulers, who took U-turns on all decisions.

Aftab Sherpao said his party would spare no effort to work for the wellbeing of the people and uplift of the hitherto underdeveloped areas. “The QWP believed in serving the people irrespective of their political affiliation,” he added.