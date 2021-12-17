Pakistan-West Indies ODI series postponed until June 2022

KARACHI: Covid-19 cases on Thursday rocked the West Indies camp as three more players and two officials returned positive tests, which forced the cricket boards of both the nations to postpone the three-match ODI series until June 2022.

The series was scheduled to begin here at the National Stadium from Saturday (tomorrow).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) issued a joint statement following a long debate. The five new cases were reported following Wednesday’s PCR testing, raising the total number of positive cases to nine since West Indies’ arrival in Karachi on December 9.

“On Thursday morning and as part of the PCB COVID-19 Protocols, rapid antigen tests were conducted on the remaining 15 West Indies players and six player support personnel. All 21 members of the West Indies touring party returned negative test results. As such, Thursday’s T20 International (T20I) proceeded as planned,” a joint statement of the PCB and CWI said after the development.

“However, taking into consideration both the teams’ welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022,” the statement said.

“This will provide the West Indies with an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches,” it added.

The West Indies players who returned negative tests were scheduled to fly out of Pakistan for the West Indies after the last T20 game on Thursday night.

“The West Indies team members, who returned negative results following Wednesday’s PCR and today’s rapid antigen tests, will depart from Pakistan after tonight’s match. Those, who have tested positive, will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations,” the joint statement said.

“Meanwhile, the Pakistan team members, all of whom have returned PCR negative after Wednesday’s tests, will also be leaving the Managed Event Environment after tonight’s third T20I,” the statement said.

“The CWI would like to thank the PCB for its excellent series arrangements and appreciates its support in rescheduling the ODI series in June 2022.”

Earlier in the day it was revealed by the CWI through a statement that five more members of their touring party — wicket-keeper batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, allrounder Justin Greaves, assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team physician Dr Akshai Mansingh — returned positive PCR tests which were conducted on Wednesday.

A few days ago, left-arm pacer Sheldon Cotterel, all-rounders Rostan Chase and Kyle Mayers tested positive and they are undergoing a ten-day quarantine here at a hotel. The development left West Indies with only 14 players available for selection for the third and final T20 on Thursday. Devon Smith had a finger injury which he picked during the first T20 between the two nations on December 13.

According to sources, after five more members returned Covid positive, West Indies were reluctant to even play the final T20 on Thursday, but they were persuaded to play.

Sources said that there was no presence of the new variant Omicron as per the tests results. On Thursday, too, the rapid tests of the remaining touring members were conducted and they all returned negative results.