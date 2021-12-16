Tetra Pak continues partnership with Islamabad United

LAHORE: Tetra Pak Pakistan is partnering with Islamabad United Team as its Official Nutrition Partner in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to take place in 2022.

This is the fourth time Tetra Pak will be partnering with Islamabad United having been their official nutritional partners in the 2019, 2020and 2021 series as well. The aim of this partnership is to highlight the nutritional value of UHT milk and create awareness about it being safe, natural and free from chemicals or preservatives making it essential for a healthy and active lifestyle. Players can drink nutrition-filled milk during the matches or in practice sessions through convenient packaged milk options. Reiterating the significance of the partnership, Awais Bin Nasim, Managing Director Tetra Pak Pakistan, stated, “Partnering with Islamabad United for the fourth year in a row is indeed an honour especially given the amazingly successful spell of the national team in the recent ICC T20 World Cup. Through this partnership, Tetra Pak will be reaffirming its corporate slogan of Protecting What’s Good by creating awareness about the nutritional value of UHT milk and its importance in maintaining a healthy lifestyle as endorsed by some of the best athletes in the country”.

“As always, we are excited to have Tetra Pak on board as valued partners of the Team; in our 4 th year of partnership, they are integral part of the IU family! Tetra Pak’s focus on nutrition and health is an important cornerstone of sports development in communities and we hope to build on this facet of the partnership for the benefit of aspiring young athletes in Pakistan” said Ali Naqvi, Owner of the Islamabad United Team.