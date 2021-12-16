 
December 16, 2021
World

Officer who murdered George Floyd pleads guilty

By AFP
December 16, 2021
Officer who murdered George Floyd pleads guilty

Washington: Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering African-American George Floyd, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal civil rights violations charges in the crime, local media reported.

It was the first time that Chauvin, who is appealing his murder conviction in state court, admitted guilt for holding his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes until Floyd expired, in a case that sparked nationwide protests against police abuse of Black Americans.

