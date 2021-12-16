Officer who murdered George Floyd pleads guilty

Washington: Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering African-American George Floyd, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal civil rights violations charges in the crime, local media reported.
It was the first time that Chauvin, who is appealing his murder conviction in state court, admitted guilt for holding his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes until Floyd expired, in a case that sparked nationwide protests against police abuse of Black Americans.
Johannesburg: A South African court on Wednesday ordered former president Jacob Zuma to return to prison, invalidating...
Moscow: A Russian court on Wednesday ordered heavy prison terms for seven protest leaders in the North Caucasus region...
New York: One of two men wrongfully imprisoned for decades over the 1965 assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm...
Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday made a rare public appearance, hosting Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tareq and his wife,...
London: Five judges at Britain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a legal challenge against a government policy...
Victoria, Seychelles: A dance form created by African slaves and brought to the Seychelles in the 18th century,...
Comments