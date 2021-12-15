Soldier martyred at Pak-Iran border

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists on the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan, the ISPR said Tuesday.

A group of terrorists targeted a post of security forces along the Pak-Iran border in Abdoi Sector, Balochistan. During the heavy exchange of fire, Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed r/o Nushki embraced martyrdom fighting valiantly. The post also inflicted losses to the fleeing terrorists.

Pakistan's Security Forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR said. This was the first incident of the terrorist attack at the international border since November 27, this year. On November 27, terrorists targeted a military post in Datta Khel, North Waziristan. During intense exchange of fire, two soldiers, Naik Rehman, age 27 years, resident of Chitral and Lance Naik Arif, age 22 years, resident of Tank, embraced martyrdom.