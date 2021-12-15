Sindh govt signs MoUs in Dubai

DUBAI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced signing six MoUs during the Sindh Investment Conference, here related to desalination plant, waste energy, funds for startups, small medium enterprises and one window opportunity for investors and others.

Addressing the Sindh Investment Conference in Dubai, Bilawal on Tuesday said he is particularly excited about the business conference attended by a large number of Pakistani and UAE business community. It is encouraging that both the nations will soon be working together to improve economic opportunities in Pakistan. “We have a long commitment and a long track record of promoting economic activity in Sindh, especially in public private partnership,” said chairman PPP.

“We have the largest-built bridge on River Indus built through public private partnership.” Bilawal also said that PPP will be breaking its own record by building a new ‘largest’ bridge on the Indus through private public partnership. He said that he often speaks about the limited resources that the Sindh government receives. However, PPP doesn’t believe in complaining, but wants to create solutions to these problems by working with the business community to fill in the infrastructure gap, especially in Karachi. The PPP chairman said that he is proud of the six MoU’s signed at the conference.

Those include the water MoU for setting up of desalination plant in Karachi which is a necessity since the city is facing a huge water crisis and the MoU will open doorways for open partnership and private investors. The second MoU is related to generation of energy from waste, while another MoU is about the funds for startups and Small Medium Enterprises. The fourth MoU, according to Bilawal, will create a one window opportunity for those wanting to invest in Sindh and can do business with ease. Another MoU is about e-governance, he said and added with the introduction of modern technology every process in the working of the government will become paperless. It will also help in tackling corruption by providing transparency, said Bilawal He also mentioned the MoU for setting up a football academy in Karachi. “We invite you to come to Pakistan and take advantage of our historic ties and the great opportunities available,” he concluded.

Thanking, UAE Minister of Culture, Youth, and Social Development Shaikh Nahyan bin Mubarak for being a consistent supporter of Pakistan and Sindh, Bilawal said both are open for business. The Pakistanis and the people of the UAE have deep ties and he has watched how the vision of the great leaders of UAE transformed the country into the envy of the region.

“People of the UAE, have a long history of visiting Pakistan in the 1970s and during the time of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” he said. “Now people of Pakistan also come to the UAE, work there, invest there and contribute in the economy back home,” he said.