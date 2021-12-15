Precautionary measures

Seeing the world battling a new variant of the coronavirus, Pakistan’s government too should prepare itself to face the challenge of Omicron. The country is already facing a number of problems such as an unregulated fiscal crisis. Will it be successful in managing Omicron? Scientists claim the new variant is more transmissible than those before it. Already people have faced losses not only economically but also educationally as a result of Covid-19 lockdowns. It is hoped that new lockdowns will not be imposed as people are again ready for more losses.

To avoid such a situation people should make sure that they get vaccinated. Also, the government should take steps to ensure people follow SOPs and get vaccinated.

Muhammad Nawaz Numlian

Hyderabad