Woman stabbed to death over ‘garbage dumping’

A woman was stabbed to death in New Karachi’s Sector 5-J on Tuesday. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where she was identified as 25-year-old Saba, daughter of Aslam.

According to Bilal Colony SHO Nawaz Brohi, the woman was stabbed to death by her neighbour, Ghazanfar, while she was going to court to attend the hearing of her case.

Saba used to do social work for the people of her area. She had registered a case against Imtiaz, who impersonated a journalist and subjected her to rape in Gulshan-e-Maymar. The police suspected that Ghazanfar might have killed Saba to take revenge a few days after a clash between Saba’s brother and Ghazanfar over dumping garbage on the street.

Ghazanfar also misbehaved with her during the clash. The suspect was a drug addict and used to impersonate as a religious party worker. The suspect managed to escape after committing the crime; however, the police arrested his brothers, namely Danish and Ahsan. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.