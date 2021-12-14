Swiss prosecutors close corruption case against Carlos

Geneva: Swiss prosecutors said on Monday they have closed a case against former Spanish king Juan Carlos over suspicions he received $100 million in kickbacks for facilitating a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia awarded to a Spanish consortium. After three years of investigation, the Geneva top prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the money transferred into a Swiss bank account had "not been sufficiently documented".
MAYFIELD, United States: US emergency workers searched on Monday for survivors of ferocious tornadoes that killed...
Moscow: A Russian teenager tried to blow himself up at an Orthodox school near a 14th century convent outside Moscow...
Dubai: A Yemeni senior military commander was killed in fighting between government forces and Huthi rebels for the...
Los Llanos de Aridane, Spain: Spain on Monday ordered more than 30,000 people to remain indoors on La Palma island...
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The curtain closed Monday on Saudi Arabia’s first major film festival, four years after the...
SAN SALVADOR: Thousands of people protested Sunday in El Salvador’s capital against corruption and what they see as...
Comments