Tuesday December 14, 2021
World

Swiss prosecutors close corruption case against Carlos

By AFP
December 14, 2021
Geneva: Swiss prosecutors said on Monday they have closed a case against former Spanish king Juan Carlos over suspicions he received $100 million in kickbacks for facilitating a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia awarded to a Spanish consortium. After three years of investigation, the Geneva top prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the money transferred into a Swiss bank account had "not been sufficiently documented".

