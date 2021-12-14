Rift emerges in Nowshera PML-N

NOWSHERA: Differences have emerged in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ranks after the party withdrew candidature for the election contest on two tehsil chairmen slots in the district.

“Member Provincial Assembly Ikhtiar Wali Khan withdrew candidates for the Nowshera and Pabbi tehsil chairman slots without consulting the party workers,” Moeeshatur Rahman, the ex-PMLN district general secretary, told a press conference after an emergency meeting of the party.

Party activists Muhammad Salim Mujahid, Muhammad Shahzad advocate, Saeed Zaman Khattak, Pir Naeem, Nabi Amin and others also addressed the meeting.The ex-PMLN general secretary said that the MPA should have consulted party workers and activists prior to taking a unilateral decision to withdraw candidates from contesting local government elections.

He suggested that the lawmaker should not have withdrawn party candidates for the tehsil chairmanship but should have opted for the seat adjustment with one of the political parties to maintain party status and fulfil democratic obligations as well.