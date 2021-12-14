Veterinary university to be set up in Swat

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Livestock and Dairy Development Department (Extension) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish Veterinary University in Swat, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) Dr Farhan Jamil from UVAS while Project Director/Director General Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Alamzeb and Livestock Economist L&DD (Extension) KP Dr Mir Ahmad Khan from the Livestock Department, KP, signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS City Campus on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nasim Ahmad expressed willingness to collaborate with KP Livestock Department for the establishment of Veterinary University at Swat. Dr Alamzeb acknowledged the role of UVAS and said that this cooperation would be very beneficial especially for the establishment of new veterinary university at Swat which would be key to strengthen the national economy and boost milk and meat production in KP.

According to the MoU, UVAS will provide technical guidelines and assistance of faculties, laboratories, clinics, experimental animal unit, IT centre, dairy and poultry farms, specification of equipment and books/journals.

Chinese language: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has entered into collaboration with a university to initiate Incubation center for the promotion of Chinese language, work ethics, and technology transfer to enhance the skills of young students.

Mr Wang Zihai, President PCJCCI during his online address in a meeting with the university's VC Dr Muhammad Ali appreciated the idea of collaboration and assured to arrange such collaboration also with Chinese universities.

UOE, PITB: University of Education (UOE) Lahore and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have signed an MoU under which the two institutions will jointly set up a business incubation centre at the university.

UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and PITB’s Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif signed the MoU, according to which, the Board would prepare curriculum for the Trainers and Business Incubation Centre. The two institutes will also jointly organise seminars and training sessions in this regard from time to time.

Meanwhile, a function was held at the UOE’s Township Campus in connection with the National Freelance Training Programme, in which students shared their achievements regarding this programme. Different projects were also exhibited by the students. Prof Dr Talat Pasha said that in line with the government's vision, the University of Education was providing full support to youths to become fruitful citizens.