Siddiqsons emerge victorious in TCF Golf

KARACHI: With two of Pakistan’s leading golfers in the team, Siddiqsons won the top honours in TCF’s 18th Annual Golf Tournament here at the Karachi Golf Club.

Former national amateur champion Omar Khalid and Sindh amateur champion Yashal Shah, two of the country’s top-ranked players, joined hands to give Siddiqsons, captained by Abdul Rahim Rafi, an exciting win in the 18-hole contest held for a noble cause. The seasoned Qazi Amir Hussain completed the winning foursome. They finished with a gross score of 57 (-15) which included three eagles.

Team Zee which included Zafar Mehmood, Abdul Rehman, Irfan Rashid and Humayun Zafar, secured the runners-up title.

On a beautiful Sunday morning, more than 140 passionate golfers came together at the Karachi Golf Club to support education for the less privileged. The tournament was hosted by The Citizens Foundation (TCF) – a leading non-profit organisation that builds and operates schools in the urban slums and rural areas of Pakistan - to raise funds and bring less privileged children back to school amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Now in its 18th year, TCF’s Golf Tournament was played under a Texas Scramble Format while strictly adhering to Covid-19 safety guidelines.

The tournament was also attended by Mike Nithavrianakis, Deputy High Commissioner Karachi and Trade Director Pakistan, as the chief guest who also distributed prizes during the presentation ceremony. He commented, TCF’s commitment to providing education to under privileged children throughout Pakistan is phenomenal. The transformational impact that this has on so many pupils is changing their and their families’ lives for the better.”

“I am so thankful to the golfing community for their support in generously donating to TCF. The funds raised will help a large number of deserving kids and allow TCF to continue to reach more and more young people.”

Speaking at the event, Mushtaq Chhapra, TCF’s Co-Founder and Director said, “Every year, our incredible community of golfers gather to put up a great game of golf whilst also creating life-changing impact for less privileged children. With their generosity and support, we are bringing vulnerable children back into their classrooms after the COVID-19 crisis and reigniting their dreams! I am very grateful to all the participants, the Karachi Golf Club Team and our sponsors, who made this event a success yet again!”