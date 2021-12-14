317 degrees conferred on graduates at PNEC convocation

The chief of the Pakistan Navy awarded 317 graduates with PhD, master’s and bachelor's degrees, besides giving 34 medals to students in various academic disciplines for outstanding performances, at the 33rd convocation of the Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC), Karachi, on Monday.

A spokesman said Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the convocation ceremony as chief guest. Addressing the audience, he highlighted the navy’s commitment to train its officers at par with regional and international navies.

The naval chief extended his heartiest felicitations to the graduating students on earning honours and distinctions for their outstanding performance in academics. During his welcome address, Commandant PNEC Commodore Kamran Ahmed highlighted that the college was imparting quality education in the field of engineering and its graduates were spread across the globe in top organisations. He informed the audience that a PNEC team participated in five international and four national competitions and won laurels for Pakistan. The ceremony was attended by officials of defence forces and civil organisations, and the parents of the graduating students.