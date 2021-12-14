Khushhali Bank, NdcTech sign pact

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited has recently signed an agreement with NdcTech to implement Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform, statement said.

The implementation aims to enable the bank to accelerate growth through digital onboarding and origination as well as provide customers access to crucial financial services elevating their digital experiences.

“We are happy to sign up with NdcTech for the Temenos digital banking platform. This is an important step towards our digital transformation,” said Mr. Ghalib Nishtar, CEO & president of Khushhali Microfinance Bank.

He said the partnership is expected to put the bank at cutting edge of technology to deliver better services and products through multiple channels. Ms. Ammara Masood, CEO and president at NdcTech said as banks rise to meet increasing demand for online and mobile banking from their customers, they are also opening up new possibilities to work with innovative fintechs and adopt new technologies.

According to the agreement,Temenos Infinity, with its open API architecture, will support delivery of hyper-personalized, omni channel customer experiences and allow Khushhali Microfinance Bank to provide faster, seamless customer service. With expertise in different digital banking journeys, including regulatory products and processes, NdcTech would help Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited to make these services available to customers in a timely fashion.