Afghanistan-China-Pakistan Youth Forum launched

ISLAMABAD: Inclusion or exclusion of youth will determine the future, success or failure of the regional connectivity and governance, as youth is the custodian of the future, said Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman AIERD.

He was talking at the launch of Afghanistan-China-Pakistan Youth Forum (ACFYF) organized by Asian Institute of Eco-civilization in collaboration with China Study Center, University of Peshawar, Nangarhar University Afghanistan and Fudan University, China and with the support of embassy of People’s Republic of China in Pakistan. Regional connectivity supported by appropriate governance will help to introduce rapid economic growth and development, he added.

Wang Shengjie Director of Political Section Embassy of People’s Republic of China said that youth must focus on future and play a constructive role. He offered to create a new group of youth for close interaction and to deliberate on future course of action. Prof Mohammad Dost Safi on behalf of Vice Chancellor of Nangarhar University appreciated the efforts of all organizers, especially the China embassy. He was of the view that Afghan youth has immense potential and they needs such opportunities to express their talent. He also urged all to help Afghan youth for attaining higher education and skills.

Dr. Zahid Anwer, University of Peshawar said, we always look forward for meaningful collaboration and appropriate opportunities to help young generation to pursue their dreams. We have joined hand with AIERD, Fudan University and Nangarhar University to guide and assist the youth for playing a positive role in the regional connectivity and development.

Zhang Ji, Assistant Dean of School of International Relations and Public Affairs & Director of Center for International People-to-People Exchange, Fudan University highlighted China’s commitment for people-people exchange and shared that it has become third pillar of engagement in addition to political and economic cooperation. China is also committed for the youth development, not only in China but also in other parts of the world.

Later seven students from China, Afghanistan and Pakistan shared their point of view on the topics of, Chinese perspective on China-Pakistan-Afghanistan People-to People Exchange, CPEC, Regional connectivity, governance, green development China-Europe Railway Express and its connection to Af-Pak Region and China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Medical cooperation under BRI. It was heartening to note that youth showed great enthusiasm to play a constructive role for regional connectivity and governance.

Zhang Jiegen, Executive Director, Pakistan Study Centre, Institute of International Studies, Fudan University, Dr. Azam Khan, Director, CPEC-Agriculture Cooperation Center, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi and Hijratullah Kareemi, Professor, Teachers Training College Jalalabad, Afghanistan delivered concluding remarks. They emphasized on youth to play a constructive role in national development and regional connectivity. Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, CEO, AIERD closed the webinar by saying, lets trust youth to deliver a peaceful and prosper future and I am sure youth will not disappoint the region and world.