Modi’s Twitter account hacked again

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was hacked on Sunday with a message declaring his country had adopted bitcoin as legal tender and was distributing the cryptocurrency to citizens.
A swiftly deleted tweet from his main @narendramodi handle said the Indian government had officially bought 500 bitcoin and was "distributing them to all residents of the country", along with a scam link.
His office tweeted that the account was "very briefly compromised" and that Twitter had since restored control. It was the second time one of Modi's Twitter accounts was hacked, after another was taken over last year to send out a tweet urging the public to donate to a fake coronavirus relief fund.
Sunday’s hack ironically comes as India prepares to clamp down on a flourishing cryptocurrency trade with a new law likely to be introduced in parliament this month. Details of the legislation remain unclear but the government has flagged a broad ban on private digital currencies.
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said the Sharif...
KABUL: The value of Afghan currency continues to drop against the US dollar as the country’s economy is on the verge...
KABUL: The Islamic Emirate called on the international community to recognise the current Afghan government, as all...
ISLAMABAD: The Universal Service Fund Board has approved 10 projects with an estimated cost of Rs11.5 billion for...
ISLAMABAD: Like other parts of the country, the Jamaat-e-Islami on the appeal of party’s ameer Sirajul Haq observed...
LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar have observed that country’s growing political chaos, escalated conspiracies against...