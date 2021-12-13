Islamic Emirate asks world to recognise Afghan govt

KABUL: The Islamic Emirate called on the international community to recognise the current Afghan government, as all the conditions for recognition have been met. The acting minister of justice, Abdul Hakim Sharaye, called on the foreign countries to recognise the Afghan government. “The Islamic Emirate has met international law,” he said.

The spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, Zabiullah Mujahid, on Sunday told the journalists in Kabul that the formation of the government was an internal issue and that the world must not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

“We know how to form relations with the world’s countries and how to treat them. Our neighbouring countries have rights with us and we have rights with them. “We observe these rights. We pledge to China and all other neighbours that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against them,” he said.

It has been over three months since the Taliban came to power, but the international community has yet to recognise the Afghan government. Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador in Kabul, Wang Yu, said that his country was ready to cooperate with the Afghan government to tackle the existing humanitarian, economic and political crises.

“The Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and other leaders of the country attended the international conferences on Afghanistan. They indicated China’s policy towards Afghanistan. China in general calls on the international community to engage with the caretaker Afghan government and boost up assistance to Afghanistan. China calls on the US to free the Afghan assets,” he said.

The Taliban’s spokesman once again assured the regional and world countries that Afghanistan was not a threat to anyone. He said that the foreign countries should resume their diplomatic ties with Kabul.

The international community made the formation of an inclusive government and the observation of human rights and women’s rights preconditions for the recognition of the Afghan government.