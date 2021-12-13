FDE employees to protest on Thursday

Islamabad : The Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC) which met here on Sunday decided to hold a protest demonstration in front of the Parliament House on Thursday (December 16).

The FGEJAC also maintained that non-teaching staff and teaching staff would continue their official duties. However, FDE employees would stage a protest demonstration in front of Parliament House on Thursday after their duty timings.

“We will not budge from our demand to abolish clause 166 of the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance, 2021,” the meeting decided. It was also decided to continue protest by the staff while bearing black ribbons around their arms and display of banners at educational institutions.