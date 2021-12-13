FDE employees to protest on Thursday

Islamabad : The Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC) which met here on Sunday decided to hold a protest demonstration in front of the Parliament House on Thursday (December 16).
The FGEJAC also maintained that non-teaching staff and teaching staff would continue their official duties. However, FDE employees would stage a protest demonstration in front of Parliament House on Thursday after their duty timings.
“We will not budge from our demand to abolish clause 166 of the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance, 2021,” the meeting decided. It was also decided to continue protest by the staff while bearing black ribbons around their arms and display of banners at educational institutions.
Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts has arranged an exhibition titled– Noor – honouring the life and...
Islamabad: The dengue fever outbreak that hit much severely the population in this region of the country has come to...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has deputed 14 assistant commissioners and magistrates in...
Rawalpindi: The consultative meeting of Progressive Insaaf Group held. In meeting former Mir Islamabad Pir Adil...
Islamabad : Youngster Rajab Ali enthralled the International Islamic University's students and staff members on the...
Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan will be speaking at the opening session of the two-day ‘Margalla Dialogue...