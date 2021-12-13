An old narrative

Transparency International Pakistan released its National Corruption Perception Survey 2021 on December 8. The survey shows that people are quite done with the anti-corruption narrative the PTI has established over the years.
The survey's findings are alarming. According to it, people believe low income, greed of powerful people and a lack of accountability are the main reasons behind rising corruption. NAB has become controversial for allegedly targeting the opposition and political engineering. It also did not recover any money from those the government keeps accusing as corrupt. Despite Imran Khan’s promises to bring reforms in different sectors especially the police and the judiciary, people felt that both the sectors are the most corrupt. According to the Judicial Statistics of Pakistan 2020 report by the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee, 46,698 cases are pending in the Supreme Court while another 1,772,990 are pending in the District Judiciary. People are deeply dissatisfied with the government's policies. The prime minister needs to take appropriate measures to reduce corruption. If the ongoing system continues, it will not bode well for anyone.
Saman Amjad
Sheikhupura
