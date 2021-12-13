Air Rescue Service included in ADP

LAHORE: Air Rescue Service Project has been included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2021-22 as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to official sources here on Sunday, Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development had given approval to include Air Rescue Service Project in the ADP. The CM said that Rs 1.16 billion had been set aside for the service. Rescue Air Ambulance Service would help in accessing high risk and far flung areas of the province, he added.

He further said that this initiative would provide quick rescue services to the injured persons besides saving the precious lives of the humans. Usman Buzdar said that the project would bring revolution in Rescue services and it was purely public welfare oriented project.

He further said that Punjab would be honoured to start first air ambulance service in the South Asia. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said opposition parties have nothing to do with the peoples' problems as the opposition had left them alone in every crisis including the Corona virus and dengue pandemic.

In a statement on Sunday, the chief minister said the people have shown the actual worth of opposition parties by remaining away from all the agitation and protest calls by the opposition parties. He said opposition has tarnished its reputation among the masses by working for personal interests instead of public welfare. He said the people are well aware of the situation and the opposition cannot hoodwink them any further. People are fully aware that opposition only care for their vested interests and is more hungry for power than before. Whereas, PTI government is standing beside the people in their time of trial and will continue to do so in future as well.

Moreover, approval for repair of Kharian, Dinga and Mandi Bahauddin dual carriageway was given as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. According to official sources here on Sunday, the CM said that the project of 29-km long road had been included in Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2021-22 and Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance & Development had given approval in this regard. Usman Buzdar said that the project would cost Rs 2.23 billion.