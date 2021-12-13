Gothic novelist Anne Rice passes away

Washington: Anne Rice, the gothic novelist best known for writing "Interview with the Vampire," died on Saturday aged 80, her family said.
"In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage," her son Christopher Rice said in a post on her Facebook page. He said she died of complications from a stroke. "Interview with the Vampire," published in 1976, was made into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994.
She wrote dozens of books, many of them in the "Vampire" series, selling more than 150 million worldwide. Another of her works, "The Queen of the Damned," was adapted into a film in 2002.
Quito: A bus crash in Ecuador’s Amazon region killed 18 people and left 25 injured, the ECU911 emergency service...
Tripoli: The Libyan government said on Sunday it is ready to hold the country’s presidential election as planned on...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported 104 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday. Of...
YANGON: Over 13 million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 across Myanmar as of Saturday, according to...
DHAKA: Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen slammed the US sanctions on officials of the country's Rapid Action...
Dhaka: Bangladeshi surgeons will on Monday separate conjoined twin toddlers in a marathon procedure long-delayed by...