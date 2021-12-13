Bangladesh surgeons to separate conjoined twin girls

Dhaka: Bangladeshi surgeons will on Monday separate conjoined twin toddlers in a marathon procedure long-delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-and-a-half year old girls, Labiba and Lamisa, were born joined at the back and share a spine, genitalia and part of their intestinal tract. Doctors partially separated their rectums nine days after birth, but follow-up surgery was postponed last year after the country recorded its first Covid-19 cases.

"My babies cannot sit or properly lie down together," said Monufa Begum, the 20-year-old mother of the twins.