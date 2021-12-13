Bangladesh surgeons to separate conjoined twin girls

Dhaka: Bangladeshi surgeons will on Monday separate conjoined twin toddlers in a marathon procedure long-delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The two-and-a-half year old girls, Labiba and Lamisa, were born joined at the back and share a spine, genitalia and part of their intestinal tract. Doctors partially separated their rectums nine days after birth, but follow-up surgery was postponed last year after the country recorded its first Covid-19 cases.
"My babies cannot sit or properly lie down together," said Monufa Begum, the 20-year-old mother of the twins.
Quito: A bus crash in Ecuador’s Amazon region killed 18 people and left 25 injured, the ECU911 emergency service...
Tripoli: The Libyan government said on Sunday it is ready to hold the country’s presidential election as planned on...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported 104 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday. Of...
YANGON: Over 13 million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 across Myanmar as of Saturday, according to...
DHAKA: Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen slammed the US sanctions on officials of the country's Rapid Action...
Washington: Anne Rice, the gothic novelist best known for writing "Interview with the Vampire," died on Saturday aged...