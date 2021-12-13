 
Monday December 13, 2021
Iranian animal lovers decry plan to ban pets

By AFP
December 13, 2021

Tehran: "No, my cat is not dangerous," says Iranian animal lover Mostafa, outraged by a proposal from lawmakers to ban pets. The 25-year-old, who runs a pet supplies shop on busy Eskandari Street in downtown Tehran, is stunned. "Crocodiles can be called dangerous, but how can rabbits, dogs and cats be dangerous?" he asked incredulously about the bill introduced a month ago.