FIA reclaims properties worth Rs2 bn in KP

NOWSHERA: The anti-corruption wing of the Federal Investigation Agency in a series of actions have reclaimed properties worth billions of rupees of Evacuee Trust and Auqaf Department in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Taking action on the directives of FIA Director General Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, the anti-corruption wing of the agency conducted raids in Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar and other districts and retrieved properties of Evacuee Trust worth Rs2 billion.

The land grabbers had occupied plots, shops, playgrounds and others, which were sealed and handed over to the relevant departments.

Earlier, FIA Peshawar Director Nasir Satti, Deputy Director (Anti-Wing Corruption) Muhammad Tariq, Deputy Administrator Yousaf Niazi, Inspector Irfanullah and others collected details about the properties of various departments.

The officials then constituted teams to reclaim the grabbed lands, plots, shops and others. According to DA Yousaf Niazi, the agency has retrieved 18 shops, plot and playgrounds from the grabbers.

He said that Auqaf Plaza in Moti Bazar in Nowshera Cantt had fulfilled all formalities and paid dues as per rules and was declared legal.