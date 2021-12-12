Rights can be protected only if judiciary is independent: Justice Isa

KARACHI: Supreme Court senior judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa Saturday said fundamental rights of citizens could only be protected if judiciary remains independent and judicial system disassociates itself from the administration.

Addressing the annual dinner of Karachi Bar Association at city courts, he said superior courts had also been entrusted responsibilities to protect fundamental rights of citizens.

He said the preamble of Constitution of Pakistan clearly mentions that sovereignty over the entire universe belongs to Almighty Allah alone and the state shall exercise its powers and authority through the chosen representatives of people. He said judges should only be fearful of Almighty Allah, the Constitution and the law and nothing else.

Justice Isa said judges and lawyers only strive for access to truth and if they achieve their task, they remain satisfied.

He said “we as a nation can be a satisfied nation only when we adhere to the rule of law and Constitution and ensure that no one is treated unjustly in society”.

He said All India Muslim League and its leader Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah defeated the well-organised and biggest party of the Subcontinent with power of pen and well-reasoned arguments, and created one of the largest country for Muslims through a peaceful struggle.

He said the country was, however, divided only when the Constitution of the country was abrogated and the principle of democracy was not followed. He said the process of hatred, killing and burning each other could not send anyone towards success or any achievement.

Citing Quranic verses, he said Allah Almighty declared killing of one innocent person as the killing of entire humanity.

Justice Isa paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Karachi Bar Association members including Raja Mohammad Riaz, Pervez Akhtar Kiani, Sheharyar and Altaf Abbasi advocates who sacrificed their lives for the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution. He said today everyone knows the name of Raja Riaz advocate Shaheed and their killers were still hiding behind the curtains of lie.

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, Karachi Bar Association President Naeem Qureshi and Secretary Amir Nawaz Warraich also spoke on the occasion.