Special committee formed to receive human rights violation complaints

The chairman of the Sindh Assembly’s standing committee on human rights, Barrister Pir Mujeeb ul Haq, has announced the formation of a special committee to receive complaints of human rights violations.

The announcement was made during a seminar titled ‘Human Rights Reform in Sindh -- Contexts, Challenges and Way Forward’ organised by the Sindh Human Rights Department on the International Human Rights Day at a hotel on Friday. Haq asked people to approach the human rights cell to complain about any violation of their rights.

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Human Rights Surendar Valasai said the provision of basic human rights was the collective responsibility of the government, law enforcement agencies and human rights defenders. He said his department was working hard to protect the human rights of people in vulnerable situations.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Taj Haider said the Pakistan Peoples Party had a long history of struggle for upholding democracy and people’s rights. Many Party leaders had gone to jail during their fight for the rights of people.

Sindh Child Protection Authority Chairperson Shameem Mumtaz said a committee had been set up in the province for rights violation complaints but a child protection commission was yet to be established.