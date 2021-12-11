Two die from corona, 65 new cases reported

LAHORE:Around two patients died from corona in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,045, while 65 new cases were reported from across the province. In a press statement, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday said that 34 positive cases were reported in Lahore. The secretary said that so far total number of cases reached 443,692, besides 426,985 patients who fully recovered

in the province.

dengue: The P&SHD Secretary said that during the last 24 hours, 33 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the province out of which 23 cases reported from Lahore. In a press statement, he said that 25,914 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the province while 18,311 cases had been reported from Lahore and a total of 355 patients undergoing treatment across Punjab out of which 255 patients were in Lahore hospitals.