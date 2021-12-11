 
Saturday December 11, 2021
World

Macron hails Olaf Scholz

By AFP
December 11, 2021

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron hailed a "convergence of views" with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday as the two men met for their first talks as leaders. Macron and Scholz, both pro-EU centrists, are the new tandem in charge of Europe’s biggest economies that have the greatest influence inside the 27-member European Union.