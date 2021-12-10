First-ever drive-in concert in capital

Islamabad: A leading mobile telephone operating company, internet and broadband service provider in Pakistan is partnering with active media to bring Pakistan’s first-ever drive-in concert to Islamabad tomorrow (Saturday) at Park View City, says a press release.

Being touted as this year’s biggest musical event, Jazz is looking to set a Guinness World Recordtm for the most cars in a music drive-in concert. The major attractions include a star-studded artist line-up which includes Atif Aslam, Ali Azmat, and Bilal Khan, and one of the grandest fireworks show ever witnessed in the country. Apart from enthralling the audience with electrifying performances, next-level stage production and fireworks, the Jazz Drive-in Concert, will give the residents of Islamabad a chance to participate in a momentous event.

“The Jazz Drive-in Concert will be the first-of-its-kind music concert in Pakistan and is inspired by the success of our drive-in cinemas. These initiatives are a testament to Jazz being a lifestyle brand offering customers an entertaining experience, driven by innovation.

Tickets for the event can be bought through Bookitnow.pk. If concertgoers pay via JazzCash at the venue or at the manifold ticket-selling sites, they can avail cashback offers.