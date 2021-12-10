Bilawal terms power tariff hike economic murder of poor

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the power tariff increase by the government, saying that making electricity more expensive in the name of fuel adjustment charges after the annual increase in electricity prices is an economic murder of the poor.

“Billions of rupees have already been looted from people's pockets by increasing electricity prices annually while Imran Khan has turned from a local into a global puppet by making electricity expensive at the behest of IMF,” he said while reacting to increase in power tariff by Rs4.74 per unit for fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for October 2021.

Bilawal said the PPP will hold nationwide protests against inflation on December 10 and protests against inflation will continue till the end of the present regime. The Chairman PPP said the PPP had raised its voices against the PTI-IMF budget from the day one.

“Where are those big claims of economic growth today?” he questioned, adding that Imran is guilty of pushing people into the mire of inflation and we will not forgive him for troubling the common man of Pakistan.