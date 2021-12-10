Refinery policy discussed

KARACHI: Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) is working closely with Energy ministry to develop refinery policy 2021 to reduce national dependence on imports and to save foreign exchange of the country, a statement said on Thursday.

“We appreciate the support of Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, Secretary Petroleum Arshad Mahmood, members CCOE (Cabinet Committee on Energy), and other stakeholders in working jointly with us to help make better and cleaner Pakistan,” the OCAC said.

Discussed at all forums, the refinery policy is in the process and likely to be formally approved soon with expectations to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) of billions.

Meanwhile, OCAC contradicted the content titled “urgent appeal” on social media saying that it had no connection with the oil industry. The council also condemned the fake news by, assuring full confidence in the leadership of ministry of Energy. The body stated that new refinery policy would ensure that present refineries are upgraded to supply fuels of highest quality to protect environment and healthy population of the country.