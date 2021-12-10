Gold prices unchanged

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged on Thursday.
According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market stood same at Rs124,300 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also stood unchanged at Rs106,567. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $7 to $1,783 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood same at Rs1,251.71.
