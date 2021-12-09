400kg tainted jam discarded

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a crackdown on fake and substandard jam manufacturers and discarded 400kg jam here Wednesday. Officials said a PFA team raided a jam manufacturing unit in Shalimar Town and confiscated 400kg jam, which was made from rotten fruits and vegetables in very unhygienic conditions. The team recovered prohibited food colours and flavours from the spot while medical certificates of workers and food licence of the business were not present. They also found wrong labelling on the jam bottles. Officials said fungus and prohibited blue containers were found at the workplace where jam was stored. The use of hazardous colours and chemicals in food preparation causes many diseases, they said adding the PFA would not compromise on food quality and violation of rules by anyone.
